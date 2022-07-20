Unity Statue plans to bring love and togetherness to the Charlottesville community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There may be a new statue in the works for Charlottesville, but this would be very different from the ones that were taken down.

The statue would depict people standing in a circle holding hands, and it would be open-ended, giving passers by a chance to take part and pose with it.

“The mission is to show unity and love of all races. Bringing all people together and letting individuals know that takes more than one race to bring about unity within the community. That’s what the goal is, to show love and unity among all people,” said Ryal Thomas, one of the creators of the statue.

Ryal Thomas and Rebecca Ziemkowsky are working together on the statue.

In order to start officially building it, they are waiting to raise funds and get the approval of the city.

