Sunny, hot and humid
Tracking a cold front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is providing mostly sunny skies today. The heat index (real feel ) temperature will be closer to 100, and even hotter later this week. A weak cold front will advance across the region Thursday. A few scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Behind the front temperatures will remain in the 90s, but humidity levels will be slightly lower. Hydrate and put on the sunscreen. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s
Tonight: Mostly clear & muggy, Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, a few storms, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, Low: low 90s...Low: around 70
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
