Sunny, hot and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is providing mostly sunny skies today. The heat index (real feel ) temperature will be closer to 100, and even hotter later this week. A weak cold front will advance across the region Thursday. A few scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Behind the front temperatures will remain in the 90s, but humidity levels will be slightly lower. Hydrate and put on the sunscreen. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear & muggy, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, a few storms, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, Low: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

