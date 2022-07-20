Natural sauna conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is overhead, and that will result in mostly sunny skies, and hot temperatures today. Once you factor in the humidity, the real feel temperature ( heat index ), will be between 100-105. Slow down down. Drink plenty of water, make sure the kids are cool, check on the elderly, and make sure the pets have shade and fresh water. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear & muggy, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers &storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

