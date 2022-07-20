Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Natural sauna conditions

Slightly lower humidity Friday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is overhead, and that will result in mostly sunny skies, and hot temperatures today. Once you factor in the humidity, the real feel temperature ( heat index ), will be between 100-105. Slow down down. Drink plenty of water, make sure the kids are cool, check on the elderly, and make sure the pets have shade and fresh water. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear & muggy, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, lower humidity, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers &storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized
(STOCK)
Going out to your favorite restaurants might now come at a price
Orange County is cleaning up from a strong storm that went through the county late Tuesday,...
Orange County recovering after strong storm blows through
Louisa County summer meals program
Louisa County summer meals program serving children throughout the county

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Hottest Stretch of Summer, So Far, Ahead This Week
nbc29 weather at noon
Seasonal temperatures and high humidity