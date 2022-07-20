Advertise With Us
Multiple sclerosis symptoms can be reduced through diet

By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Around one million people in the U.S. are battling with multiple sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis is a disabling disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms depend on the patient, but can include vision loss, numbness or tingling of the arms or legs, weakness, trouble with balance, and issues with bladder control.

Doctors and researchers with UVA Health did a study on patients following a certain type of diet to relieve some of those symptoms.

“The diet we looked at is called the ketogenic diet, which is a diet that has very high and healthy fats and very low in carbohydrates and adequate in protein,” Associate Professor Nick Brenton said. “This diet has alway been shown to have potential anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties, which makes it appealing to study in patients with MS.”

In the study, patients with multiple sclerosis who followed this diet reportedly saw improvements after a month, and those improvements continued for the duration of the study, which was six months.

