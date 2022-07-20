Man released after decades in prison now trying to rebuild life in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man who spent decades in prison is working to rebuild his life in Charlottesville.

Reggie Ismel was arrested in 1994. He was convicted on drug and murder charges, and given two life sentences.

“A lot of people, they want to do better. You know, everybody wants a second chance,” Ismel said.

He spent 28 years behind bars.

“You could be here today and not be here tomorrow,” Ismel said. “You really don’t want to die on this side of the wall.”

Dominque Fenton represented Ismel. He began while still a law student, and was able to eventually help his client get released sooner than expected.

“He didn’t let that sort of hopeless idea of never having freedom stop him from bettering himself and being a resource to other people in prison,” Fenton said.

Ismel says he took responsibility for his drug convictions, but fought the murder charge. A judge ultimately questioned that charge, too, and released Ismel from what would have been a life sentence.

“I felt like I was put there as an example to show people that hey you can make it. You can survive no matter what your current situation is, you know?” Ismel said. “God has the last say, so in what happens, you know, and He puts you on your path to your destiny and your journey.”

Ismel complete more than 70 courses while behind bars, and was a leader of a suicide watch group.

Now, Ismel is working in Charlottesville to start a foundation to support at-risk youth and becoming a mentor for kids going through similar experiences.

Fenton stated that he created a GoFundMe page to help Ismel get back on his feet.

