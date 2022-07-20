Clinical dietician with UVA Health helps break down use of supplements

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A clinical dietitian at UVA Health is helping explain some recent health recommendations to the public.

Katherine Basbaum reviewed research from the Journal of American Medical Association to make it easier for the public to understand. She says it found some over-the-counter vitamin supplements do not prevent cancer and cardiovascular disease like some initially thought.

Basbaum says there is no negative effect of the supplements beta carotene or vitamin E, though they may not be worth your money.

“This is a good reminder that you don’t necessarily need it. It’s not to say that you shouldn’t take it, obviously that’s a conversation with your doctor and looking at interactions with other medications. But it’s just a good reminder that dietary supplements are not a cure-all.” Basbaum said.

She says just because they don’t recommend them, that does not mean they are unsafe, or you should not take the vitamins. Basbaum says it just is a way to save your money and time since they may not heal what you were hoping to heal or prevent.

