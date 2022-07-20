Building Heat Wave - Hottest Temps This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer Heats Up and our Hottest stretch of the season, so far, is ahead for the late week, weekend into early next week. Hot and humid Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s, combined with the humidity, (heat index) temperatures in the upper 90s to 100. A weak cool front will approach Thursday and touch off a few storms, especially east of Charlottesville, at this time. An isolated severe storm possible. Still hot, but a little less humid Friday.

The hottest period is expected for the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values, at or above 100. Heat Advisories will likely expand to include all or parts of our region. Take all those steps to stay cool and hydrate with plenty of water. Still hot early next week, with daily storm chances returning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, muggy. Lows low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Few scattered storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, little less humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows around 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs mid to upper 90s. Heat Index values at or above 100. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter, humid. Highs upper 90s to around 100. Heat Index values 100-107. Lows low 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs around 90. Lows low 70s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s.

