Bread & Roses Commissary Kitchen helping local aspiring chefs achieve their dreams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Trinity Episcopal Church has an outreach ministry that focuses on food justice and opening opportunities for chefs.

Its Bread & Roses Kitchen is giving minority chefs a jump start on their culinary dreams.

“The kitchen itself started around 2015 when we had renovated the space. Before, it was a big house kitchen, but we renovated it to be a commercially licensed kitchen,” said Pastor Cass Bailey.

Spaces like this are rare in Charlottesville.

“We are an affordable commissary kitchen here in Charlottesville, one of a few in the surrounding areas right now,” said Kristan Pitts, Bread & Roses coordinator. “We are trying to create opportunities for food entrepreneurs who are getting started as a part of our local food economy.”

They say they have already given around 20 local vendors their start.

“This has been an incubation space for several established food restaurants and chefs,” said Pitts.

Delaney Swift is with Peck Boards, one of the many groups that rents out this space.

“Without Bread & Roses we would not have been able to start up our business. It’s a very sustainable way to test out our business and grow,” said Swift. “The kitchen allows us to use the space that lines up to our shipping days and we can ship out 60 different boxes on the same day all over the country.”

Bread & Roses says it also gives back to the community by providing fresh produce.

“We have 20 garden beds on site that we use to grow fruits and vegetables, and most of that produce is reallocated to other organizations that then share that produce to the community,” said Pitts.

Pastor Bailey says that this opportunity benefits everyone involved.

“It’s a win-win situation for the chefs who use this space cause they get a space where they can start their business. It’s a win-win for us because some of the income supports other aspects of this ministry in terms of growing food and sharing food,” the pastor said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.