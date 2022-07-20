Advertise With Us
Boys & Girls Club hosts 4th STEM Olympics

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia hosted its annual STEM Olympics at St. Anne’s-Belfield Upper School Wednesday, July 20.

Teams worked on the tallest tower, the longest tower from the chair, and the infamous egg drop.

“This is our fourth STEM Olympics. We have not been able to have some Olympics since before COVID, so we’re very excited about today. This brings together about 75 kids from six clubs across central Virginia,” Chief Executive Officer James Pierce said.

The Boys & Girls Club aims to inspire students academically and introduces them to new opportunities.

