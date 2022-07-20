$5M grant will help UVA Health study chronic pain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia are combating chronic pain with help of a $5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

A device will be inserted into the body to stimulate sections of the insula, the part of the brain responsible for pain. It’s intended to raise pain tolerance and offer an alternative to pharmaceutical drug use for pain management.

Doctor Jeff Elias of UVA School of Medicine’s Department of Neurological Surgery is one researcher on the project.

“Now we’re really ready to start the clinical trial. We have the regulatory permissions in place, the FDA approval, and our local approval,” Dr. Elias said.

If you want to be enrolled in the clinical trial contact Judy Beenhakker at 434.243.7336 or email fusbrain@virginia.edu.

