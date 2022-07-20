Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

$5M grant will help UVA Health study chronic pain

From left; Jeff Elias, Mark Quigg, Patrick Finan and Jeff Liu. (Photo provided by UVA)
From left; Jeff Elias, Mark Quigg, Patrick Finan and Jeff Liu. (Photo provided by UVA)(UVA Communications, WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia are combating chronic pain with help of a $5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

A device will be inserted into the body to stimulate sections of the insula, the part of the brain responsible for pain. It’s intended to raise pain tolerance and offer an alternative to pharmaceutical drug use for pain management.

Doctor Jeff Elias of UVA School of Medicine’s Department of Neurological Surgery is one researcher on the project.

“Now we’re really ready to start the clinical trial. We have the regulatory permissions in place, the FDA approval, and our local approval,” Dr. Elias said.

If you want to be enrolled in the clinical trial contact Judy Beenhakker at 434.243.7336 or email fusbrain@virginia.edu.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized
(STOCK)
Going out to your favorite restaurants might now come at a price
Orange County is cleaning up from a strong storm that went through the county late Tuesday,...
Orange County recovering after strong storm blows through
Questions are being raised in a state auditor’s report about the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office...
Audit focuses on Greene Co. Circuit Court clerk

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginia Realtors: Median housing cost in VA topping $400K
Bread & Roses Kitchen
Bread & Roses Commissary Kitchen helping local aspiring chefs achieve their dreams
Reggie Ismel at work
Man released after decades in prison now trying to rebuild life in Charlottesville
unity statue consideration in Charlottesville, Va
Unity Statue plans to bring love and togetherness to the Charlottesville community