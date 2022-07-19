Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Study: Charlottesville storefront vacancy rate rising

City Hall (FILE)
City Hall (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s retail vacancy rate is up 2.2%, according to the latest report from the city’s Office of Economic Development.

OED says it has conducted nearly 30 vacancy studies on the six shopping centers in Charlottesville.

“When we look at the Downtown Mall, Preston Plaza, McIntyre, the Corner, Seminole Square, Barracks Road, we really get to see how the business was doing,” Business Development Manager George Sandridge said.

While some centers are holding onto a low rate of empty spaces, others are rising.

“Obviously, Seminole Square is showing a very high vacancy rate, but you also have to keep in mind the residential development that is coming over there,” Sandridge said.

Although the cause of this current rise is unknown, OED has noticed COVID-19 having an impact in the past.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
(STOCK)
Going out to your favorite restaurants might now come at a price
Orange County is cleaning up from a strong storm that went through the county late Tuesday,...
Orange County recovering after strong storm blows through

Latest News

Key Recreation Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Charlottesville offering cooling centers
Dialing 988
‘988′ now in effect, call centers already seeing an increase in calls
FEMA says most flooding events do not rise to the level of federal support. Even though...
Flood victims fear Buchanan County won’t qualify for federal relief
Downtown Mall, Charlottesville
Downtown Mall could be registered nationally as a Historic Place