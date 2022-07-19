Study: Charlottesville storefront vacancy rate rising

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s retail vacancy rate is up 2.2%, according to the latest report from the city’s Office of Economic Development.

OED says it has conducted nearly 30 vacancy studies on the six shopping centers in Charlottesville.

“When we look at the Downtown Mall, Preston Plaza, McIntyre, the Corner, Seminole Square, Barracks Road, we really get to see how the business was doing,” Business Development Manager George Sandridge said.

While some centers are holding onto a low rate of empty spaces, others are rising.

“Obviously, Seminole Square is showing a very high vacancy rate, but you also have to keep in mind the residential development that is coming over there,” Sandridge said.

Although the cause of this current rise is unknown, OED has noticed COVID-19 having an impact in the past.

