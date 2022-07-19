Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Seasonal temperatures and high humidity

Stray shower and storm
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon. As heat and humidity builds, there is a chance for a stray shower or storm later this afternoon into this evening. As the week progresses temperatures will gradually warm into the mid to upper 90s, and the real feel temperatures ( heat index ) is expected to be over 100. Drink plenty of water and put on sunscreen before heading out. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, stray shower or storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Evening stray shower or storm, partly cloudy, fog, Low: around 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

