Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

More US stations selling gas for less than $4 a gallon

FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a...
FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price at the pump is going down.

According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.

Most of the cheaper gas is in the Southeast, Texas and Oklahoma.

Despite relief for some, AAA says the national average is still $4.52 a gallon.

The drop in price can be attributed in part to fears of a global recession. Oil and gas futures have fallen, lowering the price at the pump.

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in mid-June, according to GasBuddy. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
(STOCK)
Going out to your favorite restaurants might now come at a price
Orange County is cleaning up from a strong storm that went through the county late Tuesday,...
Orange County recovering after strong storm blows through

Latest News

Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder; the only thing he's...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
VIDEO: Sesame Place character appears to purposefully ignore Black girls
Wild video captures a van falling into a sinkhole in Brooklyn, New York.
WATCH: Van falls into giant sinkhole
With a 6-year-old child in his arms, Nick Bostic runs out of a burning home.
HERO: Pizza delivery driver risks life to save children from burning home