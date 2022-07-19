Hottest Stretch of Summer, So Far, Ahead This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Hottest stretch of Summer, so far, is ahead this week and through the upcoming weekend. High temperatures in the 90s, combined with the humidity and real feel (heat Index) temperatures approaching 100 by the end of the week. The weekend, the hottest at this time, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and heat index values above 100.

Mostly sunny, hot and largely a dry day from any storms. A weak cool front will approach Thursday and may touch off a few storms, especially east of Charlottesville, at this time. Hot and largely dry Friday and this weekend. More heat and storm chances returning by early next week.

Take all those steps to stay cool!

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to near 70.

Wednesday: Sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few scattered storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows around 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs mid 90s. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Few storms. Highs mid to upper 90s. Lows low 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 90s. Lows low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 90s.

