Hot and humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog and a few sprinkles will give way to partly sunny skies. Heat and humidity will build throughout the day. A weakening stalled boundary to our northwest, may cause a stray shower or storm. There will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday. Hydrate and put on sunscreen. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, stray shower or storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Evening stray shower & storm, partly cloudy, Low: around 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

