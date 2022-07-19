Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Hot and humid

Stray storm
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog and a few sprinkles will give way to partly sunny skies. Heat and humidity will build throughout the day. A weakening stalled boundary to our northwest, may cause a stray shower or storm. There will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday. Hydrate and put on sunscreen. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, stray shower or storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Evening stray shower & storm, partly cloudy, Low: around 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
(STOCK)
Going out to your favorite restaurants might now come at a price
Orange County is cleaning up from a strong storm that went through the county late Tuesday,...
Orange County recovering after strong storm blows through

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Hottest Stretch of Summer, So Far this Week
nbc29 weather at noon
The heat and humidity is on !