Charlottesville offering cooling centers

Key Recreation Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Key Recreation Center in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By CJ Paschall
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is opening up cooling centers to help people get out of the heat.

Key and Tonsler recreation centers, as well as the Downtown Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will all be places to chill out until further notice.

  • Key Recreation Center - 800 E. Market St. Hours of operation are 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Tonsler Recreation Center - 501 Cherry Ave. Hours of operation are noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday.
  • JMRL Central Branch - 201 E. Market St. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.

Water is accessible at all locations.

