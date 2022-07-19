Charlottesville offering cooling centers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is opening up cooling centers to help people get out of the heat.

Key and Tonsler recreation centers, as well as the Downtown Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will all be places to chill out until further notice.

Key Recreation Center - 800 E. Market St. Hours of operation are 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tonsler Recreation Center - 501 Cherry Ave. Hours of operation are noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

JMRL Central Branch - 201 E. Market St. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.

Water is accessible at all locations.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.