Charlottesville offering cooling centers
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is opening up cooling centers to help people get out of the heat.
Key and Tonsler recreation centers, as well as the Downtown Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will all be places to chill out until further notice.
- Key Recreation Center - 800 E. Market St. Hours of operation are 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
- Tonsler Recreation Center - 501 Cherry Ave. Hours of operation are noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday.
- JMRL Central Branch - 201 E. Market St. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.
Water is accessible at all locations.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.