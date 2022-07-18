Mayor Snook interested in plastic bag tax for Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mayor Lloyd Snook wants Charlottesville to follow Albemarle County’s example and pass a tax on plastic bags.

Snook believes a $0.05 fee for a plastic bag can go to environmental cleanup efforts.

“The point that I would make is we’re not doing this to raise revenues. We’re frankly doing it to change behaviors. We’re doing it to encourage people to not use plastic bags to go to a more environmentally responsible solution,” the mayor said. “We don’t want to turn this into a tax on poor people.”

Charlottesville City Council is expected to make the first step towards the bag fee during its meeting later Monday, July 18.

