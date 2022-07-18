Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Hottest Stretch of Summer, So Far this Week

Heat Index Values Near or Above 100 by Mid to Late Week
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Building Heat Wave this week, the hottest stretch of Summer, so far. Highs in the 90s, combined with the humidity and real feel (heat Index) temperatures at or above 100 by the middle and end of this week. Take all those steps to stay cool! A weakening cold front is triggering a few scattered storms through early Monday night. Tuesday, a few stray storms possible by afternoon. Another approaching front, will trigger a few more storms on Thursday. Hot and humid conditions will continue through the weekend as well.

Tonight: Early scattered storms, Isolated severe. Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Stray PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows near 70.

Wednesday: Sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Some scattered storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows around 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Some storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 90s.

