Hot and humid with scattered storms

Real feel temperatures near 100
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our hot and humid conditions continue. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with scattered showers and storms. Some storms may produce a heavy downpour and gusty wind. Once the cold front moves east, temperatures will rise into the 90s for much of the week. Humidity will make conditions feel even hotter. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Showers & storm, fog, Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...: upper 60s

New Shower and Thunderstorm Chances