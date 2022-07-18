Hot and humid with scattered storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our hot and humid conditions continue. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with scattered showers and storms. Some storms may produce a heavy downpour and gusty wind. Once the cold front moves east, temperatures will rise into the 90s for much of the week. Humidity will make conditions feel even hotter. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Showers & storm, fog, Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...: upper 60s

