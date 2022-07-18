Advertise With Us
Back On Track
The heat and humidity is on !

Eye to the sky
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Slow down and take it easy. Hot temperatures and high humidity will be on tap for the entire week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Showers and thunderstorms will develop as we go through the afternoon and evening. Some of those will be capable of producing gusty wind and a heavy downpour. Behind the cold front conditions are expected to get hotter, with real feel temperatures (heat index) closer to 100+ degrees. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, showers, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Showers & storm, Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Scattered Thunderstorms then Heat Wave Builds