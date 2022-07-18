Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Earysville’s Tom Garstang competes on survival show

Tom Garstang
Tom Garstang(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Earlysville man is competing on the History Channel’s survival show Alone.

Tom Garstang lived in the wild for more than 40 days, surviving with the help of 10 items he was allowed to bring with him to Labrador, Canada.

“For me, that was a really hard decision, you know, to go out there,” Garstang said. “I brought my bow, my axe, a saw, a sleeping bag, a pot, a multitool, snare wire, fishing line.”

The show features 10 contestants, each provided with cameras to record their journey. Whoever lasts the longest wins $500,000.

“We’re completely separated and isolated. We don’t know where the other contestants are,” Garstang said. “It really galvanized the feeling that it’s really easy in this world to get caught up in the rat race, and it’s really nice to just sort of get outside and slow down. That’s huge. I’m trying to keep that rolling back here at home.”

Garstang says prior to the show, the longest he had spend outdoors without contact was 14 days.

“I have awesome mom. Like she’s super supportive. Everything I do, she was stoked. If she was worried about me, she didn’t let me know. The rest of my family and friends are just a really great community, they really helped me prepare and I knew they were in my corner when I was out there,” Garstang said.

Filming wrapped up over the winter. Tune in to the History Channel to find out how Garstang did in the competition.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Rose Hill Market in Charlottesville
Rose Hill Market closing after 33 years
Orange County is cleaning up from a strong storm that went through the county late Tuesday,...
Orange County recovering after strong storm blows through

Latest News

Bright Stars
Bright Stars looking to fill Prekindergarten seats for fall 2022
(FILE)
Mayor Snook interested in plastic bag tax for Charlottesville
UVA Track & Field Athlete Maria Deaviz
Maria Deaviz leaves her mark at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Champions
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville paying firm $35K to help find police chief candidates