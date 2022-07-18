Earysville’s Tom Garstang competes on survival show

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Earlysville man is competing on the History Channel’s survival show Alone.

Tom Garstang lived in the wild for more than 40 days, surviving with the help of 10 items he was allowed to bring with him to Labrador, Canada.

“For me, that was a really hard decision, you know, to go out there,” Garstang said. “I brought my bow, my axe, a saw, a sleeping bag, a pot, a multitool, snare wire, fishing line.”

The show features 10 contestants, each provided with cameras to record their journey. Whoever lasts the longest wins $500,000.

“We’re completely separated and isolated. We don’t know where the other contestants are,” Garstang said. “It really galvanized the feeling that it’s really easy in this world to get caught up in the rat race, and it’s really nice to just sort of get outside and slow down. That’s huge. I’m trying to keep that rolling back here at home.”

Garstang says prior to the show, the longest he had spend outdoors without contact was 14 days.

“I have awesome mom. Like she’s super supportive. Everything I do, she was stoked. If she was worried about me, she didn’t let me know. The rest of my family and friends are just a really great community, they really helped me prepare and I knew they were in my corner when I was out there,” Garstang said.

Filming wrapped up over the winter. Tune in to the History Channel to find out how Garstang did in the competition.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.