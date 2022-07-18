Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Downtown Mall could be registered nationally as a Historic Place

Downtown Mall, Charlottesville
Downtown Mall, Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is considering the creation a Downtown Mall historic district that would be recognized by the federal and state government through the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Registry.

A community meeting to celebrate and share the findings so far from a historic survey about the mall will be held at the Ting Pavilion Monday, July 18.

The survey has been conducted over the past year by the Neighborhood Development Services. The group will use this information to help make future decisions about the Downtown Mall and its maintenance to help preserve its history and narrative. The group says it’s not about the buildings along it, though.

“It’s actually the landscape elements that were installed in the 1970s: The brick paving, the trees, the fountains, they were all designed by a really famous landscape architects Lawrence Halprin,” NDS Historic Preservation Planner Robert Watkins said. “In just a few years the mall is going to turn 50 years old, so we just want to make sure that it’s taken care of for years to come.”

Watkins says there will be more community meetings over the next year because Neighborhood Development Services will be doing a deeper look of the Downtown Mall’s history.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Rose Hill Market in Charlottesville
Rose Hill Market closing after 33 years
Orange County is cleaning up from a strong storm that went through the county late Tuesday,...
Orange County recovering after strong storm blows through

Latest News

(Jail File)
Corrections alert system for victims helping them feel safer
Bright Stars
Bright Stars looking to fill prekindergarten seats for fall 2022
Tom Garstang
Earlysville’s Tom Garstang competes on survival show
(FILE)
Mayor Snook interested in plastic bag tax for Charlottesville