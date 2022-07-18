Downtown Mall could be registered nationally as a Historic Place

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is considering the creation a Downtown Mall historic district that would be recognized by the federal and state government through the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Registry.

A community meeting to celebrate and share the findings so far from a historic survey about the mall will be held at the Ting Pavilion Monday, July 18.

The survey has been conducted over the past year by the Neighborhood Development Services. The group will use this information to help make future decisions about the Downtown Mall and its maintenance to help preserve its history and narrative. The group says it’s not about the buildings along it, though.

“It’s actually the landscape elements that were installed in the 1970s: The brick paving, the trees, the fountains, they were all designed by a really famous landscape architects Lawrence Halprin,” NDS Historic Preservation Planner Robert Watkins said. “In just a few years the mall is going to turn 50 years old, so we just want to make sure that it’s taken care of for years to come.”

Watkins says there will be more community meetings over the next year because Neighborhood Development Services will be doing a deeper look of the Downtown Mall’s history.

