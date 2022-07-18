Corrections alert system for victims helping them feel safer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is using a new system that allows victims to get notifications when there are changes to an inmate’s status.

“My worst fear is that a victim was at Walmart and they happen to come upon their inmate and they didn’t know that that inmate got out,” VDOC Victim Services Director Amber Leake said. “We’re setting up those referrals and resources for them, essentially preparing them for the second worst day of their life, after the crime being the first.”

Notifications and Assistance for Victim Inclusion launched in October of 2021. This system helps to make sure those types of encounters never happen.

“We tried to provide them with as much information as possible so that they feel best prepared and they’re able to safety plan so that they have some better peace of mind about that inmate’s upcoming release,” Leake said.

NAAVI tracks roughly 26,000 inmates, about 20% of those have registered victims. The system is only available for direct victims and their families.

“For active inmates, right now, we have just under 9,000, about 8,600 registered victims, and we’d really like to increase that number,” Leake said.

On the regional level, there is VINE: This systems lets anyone see custody status and criminal case information. ACRJ is one of the agenices that is a part of this system.

“We believe it is important for the community here, victims, especially to know when individuals in our facility are being released or being transferred. And also again, for family, friends and loved ones, if they also want to keep tabs on their individuals, as well,” Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Colonel Martin Kumer said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.