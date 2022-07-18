Advertise With Us
Charlottesville paying firm $35K to help find police chief candidates

Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is paying a recruitment firm more than $35,000 to help the city find its next chief of of police.

The city announced Monday, July 18, that POLIHIRE will assist with identifying candidates for the position.

The firm will offer a questionnaire for people to provide feedback, as well as work with city staff screen and evaluate candidates.

POLIHIRE believes the whole process could take up to 120 days.

Charlottesville says the cost of the contract is $35,000 plus an a la carte of services that the city could acquire for a fixed cost basis per additional service.

