Bright Stars looking to fill prekindergarten seats for fall 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A typically competitive pre-k program in Albemarle County is finding itself left with vacancies than usual.

Bright Stars believes a major change to its applications process potentially contributed to the situation.

“We moved to a new way of applying online called coordinated enrollment,” Bright Stars Lead Coach Lisa Molinaro said.

Molinaro says that she believes this change is behind the low number of applications. Out of 208 seats, between 55 and 70 are still left open.

“Like with anything that’s changed, it takes a little bit of getting used to. We believe that a lot of our families who were used to seeing paper applications may not necessarily be aware of how to go and apply to any one of our preschool programs here in Albemarle County,” said Molinaro.

In addition to the switch to an online application, a lot of the wording has also changed.

“It has a little bit more language in it because it’s intended for a wider audience. Historically, our program, as well as the city’s program, used the same application for the past few years,” said Molinaro.

Bright Stars is hoping to get more applications in the next month.

“We’ve done mailings and flyers. Just recently, we contacted our family coordinators who support our program through the Department of Social Services. We’re out and about putting fliers up all over the Charlottesville area in laundromats and apartment complexes,” said Molinaro.

The program serves children who may be at-risk for developmental or educational challenges.

“As the year gets closer to starting, we are trying very, very hard to ensure that every 4-year-old child, or that will be 4 by September 30, has a place to go to preschool. We would love for that to be Albemarle County Public Schools,” said Molinaro.

