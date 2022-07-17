Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Sunday Sundown returns in Charlottesville

Washington Park pool in Charlottesville
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s “Sunday Sundown” is back this summer.

After taking a bit of a hiatus during the pandemic, the family friendly event is returning for the 2022 season.

Parks and Rec is offering free swimming, music and food to families at Booker T. Washington Park. Charlottesville Parks and Recreation partners with BAMA Works and the LeRoi Moore Fund to make it all happen.

“We have seen a number of people that have come out and enjoyed and anytime that we have a little break in the weather here, we would definitely have people that come out and enjoy the free swimming,” Charlottesville Aquatic Operations Manager Algreatus Batton said.

The next Sunday Sundown will be August 14.

