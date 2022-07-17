Healthy Streets, Healthy People educates in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday July 16, the Healthy Streets, Healthy People event taught people in Charlottesville about personal well-being and environmental health.

The event brought together many different groups including the Charlottesville Free Clinic, UVA Health, and Region Ten. People were able to take free CPR training, attend gardening tutorials, and learn more about available resources.

“We were invited to help promote safety and positive health. And so Region Ten provides mental health substance use and intellectual disability services in the area. We’ve got a lot of safety devices with us here today, things like trigger locks, for locking up firearms and medication lock boxes for locking up medications,” Zarina Burdge with Region Ten said.

At the event Region Ten handed out medication and firearm safety locks.

