Boys & Girls Club’s new Albemarle Campus now to open in 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Club is getting a multimillion dollar facility on the Albemarle County school campus. Supply chain issues are causing delays in all types of construction and the new boys and girls club facility is no exception.

“We’re sorry. We’re not going to hit the original date, but we’re really excited to open the beginning of the calendar year 2023, probably January or February time,” James Pierce with the Boys & Girls Club said.

The facility was set to open in August for the 2022 school year.

“We have everything except for the biggest gym and framed in already and just really excited to see the small gym come in last week, the roof is on. And we’re really making a lot of progress,” Pierce said.

With delays, comes more expenses as well.

“We’re working through that, we have fortunately an amazing team, the capital campaign team has been behind us since day one. When we started conceptualizing this project, the same leadership is still in place in that committee, which just really gives us a lot of solid place to push off from,” Pierce said.

The building is now estimated to cost $21 million.

“We got together a group of people and included how much we would need to raise to build this. We also looked at the funds that would need to be raised to operate it and right now we’ve been raising money for the construction of the building, but also the funds would that would be necessary for the first five years of operations,” Dan Oaky with the capital campaign team for the project said.

The club is partnering with the county schools to use the building as class space during the day.

“We hope that every single one of them comes through this facility during their K through 12 journey. We’ll have an active membership of 300 kids every single day after school. We’ll do that in the summertime. But also don’t forget, we have the space available to the county schools during the daytime,” Pierce said.

It wants this space to be a launching point into the community.

“It goes beyond the watching kids after school and during the summer. The club offers dozens and dozens of youth development programs that emphasize academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character,” Oakey said.

