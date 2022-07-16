Scattered Thunderstorms then Heat Wave Builds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An active storm track will continue Sunday and Monday. Our region is on the edge of a heat wave over the central and southern Plains. A couple more weather disturbances will ride along that edge. Giving us the opportunity for a few more scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Mainly during the afternoon and evening.

The overall severe weather threat is low. However, any thunderstorm could cause localized flooding, damaging wind gusts, small hail and frequent lightning. When thunder roars, go indoors.

As the storm track lifts north on Tuesday, the heat wave to our west will build overhead. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s mid and late week. So far this year, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport has recorded 19 days with at least 90 degrees. The hottest day was June 17th of 97 degrees for the high temperature. The average high for mid July is 90 degrees. We’ve been a little below that lately.

Heat wave criteria is at least three days of 90 plus degrees.

A summer cold front arrives on Thursday with our next best thunderstorm risk. It’s only a cold front by name, as it will not knock down temperatures. It will be not a muggy behind the front.

Saturday night: Lingering shower/thunder. Mostly to partly cloudy. Patchy fog, mild and muggy. Lows mid 60s to 70 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with an afternoon scattered shower/thunderstorm forming. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.

Sunday night: Leftover shower/thunder in the evening. Mostly to partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Patchy fog late. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower/storm possible. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows near 70.

Tuesday: Hot sunshine. High 90. Lows 70.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid. High low to mid 90s. Lows mid 70s.

Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. An afternoon and evening thunderstorm risk. Highs mid 90s. Feeling hotter with the heat index. Lows near 70.

Friday and Saturday: Still hot. Not as humid. Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows mid 60s to 70 degrees.

