Isolated Severe Weather Possible

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the progress of a couple of weather disturbances arriving from the northwest Saturday and Sunday. They’re not very strong, so organized severe weather isn’t expected. However, an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. Any thunderstorm this time of year can cause localized flooding, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. The weekend will not be a total washout.

The best shower/storm chance Sunday afternoon and evening will be near and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains and over the Shenandoah Valley.

Another chance for some rain and thunderstorms on Monday. Isolated severe weather again possible. Followed by hotter weather for a lot of next week.

A heat wave will build mid and late week with sparse storm chances.

Watching for a summer cold front next Thursday. This would enhance our thunderstorm chances.

Saturday: Clouds, hazy, warm and humid. Afternoon scattered shower and thunderstorm forming. High in the 80s.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower/thunder. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with an afternoon scattered shower and thunderstorm, mainly west. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Shower/thunder chance Sunday night. Lows near 70.

Monday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower/storm risk. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hotter. Mostly rain free. Highs lower 90s. Lows low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a thunderstorm chance. Highs mid 90s. Lows near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low to mid 90s.

