Housing Inventory Update for Charlottesville

Report: Charlottesville affordable housing crisis disproportionately affects black people
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The current housing inventory for available homes in Charlottesville is insufficient.

“If you look at our inventory in May compared to now, the numbers have increased, but it’s incremental. We are still very much experiencing a shortage, and there are more people that want to buy a home than there are houses out there,” Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors President Pam Dent said.

Dent says that inflation is directly impacting both prices and borrowing costs: “There are some buyers that have been priced out the market and that are going to be on the sidelines, or at least being a little more cautious,” she said.

More inventory is coming through the construction of new homes, but it will be coming slowly.

“The builders are doing their part, and the applications for building permits have increased,” said Dent. “One of the things to remember is that once those permits are applied for and granted, it still takes about a year before those homes are coming to market.”

In the meantime, she says to prepare your finances, know your requirements that need to be met, and take your time.

“Contact a lender, get pre-approved, and know how much they have to spend. They need to know what their wants are and their needs are,” said Dent. “If you’re patient and have a good team behind you, you’re going to find a home that you like.”

