Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle County School Board distributes employee engagement surveys

Albemarle County Schools sign
Albemarle County Schools sign
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board is finding out how engaged its public school employees are on the job.

A survey was sent to all 2,700 Albemarle County Public Schools employees. They could rate themselves in three categories: Highly engaged, not engaged, and disengaged.

ACPS this survey is a great starting point and learning opportunity for its school system.

“We hope that the employees are able to see the difference pretty quickly in their relationships in their work environments and their relationships with human resources,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

The school board says it has done informal surveys in the past, but this one was more formalized, structured, and inclusive.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Rose Hill Market in Charlottesville
Rose Hill Market closing after 33 years
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized
NBC29 BROADCASTING NOTE
Orange County is cleaning up from a strong storm that went through the county late Tuesday,...
Orange County recovering after strong storm blows through

Latest News

(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools provides solutions for the current bus driver shortage
Report: Charlottesville affordable housing crisis disproportionately affects black people
Housing Inventory Update for Charlottesville
Senator Mark Warner visits UVA's Darden
Senator Warner visits Darden School of Business to talk about economic solutions
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’