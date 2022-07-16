Albemarle County School Board distributes employee engagement surveys

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board is finding out how engaged its public school employees are on the job.

A survey was sent to all 2,700 Albemarle County Public Schools employees. They could rate themselves in three categories: Highly engaged, not engaged, and disengaged.

ACPS this survey is a great starting point and learning opportunity for its school system.

“We hope that the employees are able to see the difference pretty quickly in their relationships in their work environments and their relationships with human resources,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

The school board says it has done informal surveys in the past, but this one was more formalized, structured, and inclusive.

