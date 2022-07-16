Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle County Public Schools provides solutions for the current bus driver shortage

By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools says it has multiple solutions in place to try to address the shortage of bus drivers.

“Not only has it been difficult to find drivers, but it’s been difficult to find drivers for a long time,” said Phil Giaramita, communications officer with ACPS. “We will look at the possibility of consolidating routes so that we can eliminate some of those 550 bus routes, which will reduce the need for drivers.”

Among the partial solutions are also different buses.

“For the first time this year, we are purchasing what are called type A school buses. They are yellow school buses like the traditional school bus, but much smaller,” said Giaramita.

They are also talking about hiring drivers from surrounding counties and from private carriers.

“Instead of competing with one another for drivers, how can we collaborate and work together so we can all help everyone of these agencies?” said Giaramita. “We are also going out in the community, connecting with community organizations and taking our case to them rather than asking them to come to us.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Rose Hill Market in Charlottesville
Rose Hill Market closing after 33 years
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized
NBC29 BROADCASTING NOTE
Orange County is cleaning up from a strong storm that went through the county late Tuesday,...
Orange County recovering after strong storm blows through

Latest News

Albemarle County Schools sign
Albemarle County School Board distributes employee engagement surveys
Report: Charlottesville affordable housing crisis disproportionately affects black people
Housing Inventory Update for Charlottesville
Senator Mark Warner visits UVA's Darden
Senator Warner visits Darden School of Business to talk about economic solutions
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
COVID-19 concerns grow as 50 Virginia localities in ‘high transmission’