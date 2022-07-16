Albemarle County Public Schools provides solutions for the current bus driver shortage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools says it has multiple solutions in place to try to address the shortage of bus drivers.

“Not only has it been difficult to find drivers, but it’s been difficult to find drivers for a long time,” said Phil Giaramita, communications officer with ACPS. “We will look at the possibility of consolidating routes so that we can eliminate some of those 550 bus routes, which will reduce the need for drivers.”

Among the partial solutions are also different buses.

“For the first time this year, we are purchasing what are called type A school buses. They are yellow school buses like the traditional school bus, but much smaller,” said Giaramita.

They are also talking about hiring drivers from surrounding counties and from private carriers.

“Instead of competing with one another for drivers, how can we collaborate and work together so we can all help everyone of these agencies?” said Giaramita. “We are also going out in the community, connecting with community organizations and taking our case to them rather than asking them to come to us.”

