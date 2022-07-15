Warm and near seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a dry start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and a chance for a stray t-shower later this afternoon into this evening. Shower and storm chances will increase a bit more Saturday. However, Sunday and Monday will feature a higher probability for widespread showers and storms. Look for humidity levels to increase this weekend, although temperatures will be a little cooler than normal. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, stray t-shower, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Stray evening t-shower, partly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Monday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.