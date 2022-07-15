Starr Hill Brewery to offers Wahoo Pale Ale in August

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Starr Hill Brewery will soon be offering up its Wahoo Pale Ale for Cavalier fans.

“The beer production started a couple of months ago. our recipe development teams have been working hard to create a brand new liquid that will be exciting for UVA fans” Josh Cromwell, vice president of Starr Hill Brewery, said.

Starr Hill Brewery hopes to have Wahoo Pale Ale available August 1.

