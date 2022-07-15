Spotty Storm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Most communities will remain rain free this Friday evening. There’s a spotty rain risk overnight. Seasonable temperatures in the 80s through sunset and then 70s to 60s late.

Tracking the progress of a couple of weather disturbances arriving from the northwest Saturday and Sunday. They’re not very strong, so severe weather isn’t expected. However, a few isolated to scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms will form mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The weekend will not be a total washout.

Another chance for some rain and thunder on Monday. Followed by hotter weather for a lot of next week.

A heat wave will build mid and late week with sparse storm chances.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, mild with isolated shower/thunder chance overnight. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm with isolated shower and storms popping up in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday night: Evening isolated shower and storm will fade away. Partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with an afternoon scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower/storm risk. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Tuesday through next Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hotter and humid with highs in the lower 90s. A remote shower/storm chance. Lows in the 70s.

