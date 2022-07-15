Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Spotty Storm Chances

Mainly Afternoon and Evening Isolated to Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Most communities will remain rain free this Friday evening. There’s a spotty rain risk overnight. Seasonable temperatures in the 80s through sunset and then 70s to 60s late.

Tracking the progress of a couple of weather disturbances arriving from the northwest Saturday and Sunday. They’re not very strong, so severe weather isn’t expected. However, a few isolated to scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms will form mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The weekend will not be a total washout.

Another chance for some rain and thunder on Monday. Followed by hotter weather for a lot of next week.

A heat wave will build mid and late week with sparse storm chances.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, mild with isolated shower/thunder chance overnight. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm with isolated shower and storms popping up in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday night: Evening isolated shower and storm will fade away. Partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with an afternoon scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower/storm risk. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Tuesday through next Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hotter and humid with highs in the lower 90s. A remote shower/storm chance. Lows in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Rose Hill Market in Charlottesville
Rose Hill Market closing after 33 years
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
NBC29 BROADCASTING NOTE
Orange County is cleaning up from a strong storm that went through the county late Tuesday,...
Orange County recovering after strong storm blows through

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
Nice summer day !
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Warm and near seasonal
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise