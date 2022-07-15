Same-day voting in Albemarle County begins

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Voting in the upcoming November elections will look a little different in Albemarle County.

The books will close 21 days prior to Election Day. Same-day registration begins after that 21 days ends.

In past years, after those books closed, people missed their opportunity to cast a ballot. Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s deputy registrar, says now that’s changing.

“There are lots of ways and opportunities where you can register to vote. If it’s after that 21 day period starts, you have to come in your local registrars office to do it,” Eddy said.

If you want to register to vote the traditional way or learn more click here.

