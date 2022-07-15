Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a nice summer day . We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. A stray thundershower will be possible later this afternoon and evening. As humidity increases this weekend, our chances for scattered storms will increase as well. The best chance for widespread showers and storms will be Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 90s next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, stray t-shower, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Evening stray t-shower, partly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Monday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

