Greer Elementary School keeping current name

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Mary Carr Greer Elementary School will not be changing its name.

Albemarle County’s School Board voted late Thursday, July 14, to keep the name based on the recommendation of Superintendent Matt Haas.

A review of the name found that Greer’s life and work aligned with the school district’s mission. This was the seventh school name to be examined under Albemarle County Public Schools’ name review process.

Seven more have yet to be investigated.

