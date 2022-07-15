Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Greer Elementary School keeping current name

Greer Elementary School (FILE)
Greer Elementary School (FILE)(WVIR)
By CJ Paschall
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Mary Carr Greer Elementary School will not be changing its name.

Albemarle County’s School Board voted late Thursday, July 14, to keep the name based on the recommendation of Superintendent Matt Haas.

A review of the name found that Greer’s life and work aligned with the school district’s mission. This was the seventh school name to be examined under Albemarle County Public Schools’ name review process.

Seven more have yet to be investigated.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Rose Hill Market in Charlottesville
Rose Hill Market closing after 33 years
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
NBC29 BROADCASTING NOTE
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health seeing COVID-19 cases going up again

Latest News

(FILE)
Same-day voting in Albemarle County begins
(STOCK)
Going out to your favorite restaurants might now come at a price
(STOCK)
WIC seeing increase in clients as inflation rises
Rescue crews responded to Buchanan County to help find people still unaccounted for.
Governor to tour Buchanan County flood area