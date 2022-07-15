Going out to your favorite restaurants might now come at a price

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurant owners are being put in a difficult situation when it comes to menu prices.

“Try to hold these prices down, you know, through the pandemic, after the pandemic, because we know everybody out there is in the same boat that we’re in,” Barbeque Exchange owner Craig Hartman said.

Profit margins in the restaurant business are always tight, but lately it has been worse: Hartman says he has seen a 125% rise in the price of pork.

“We’ve had about a 30% price increase coming to us for all of our meats,” he said.

Moe’s Original BBQ in Charlottesville says it had to take brisket off the menu at one point because it became too expensive. That isn’t the only issue: “Chicken wings were outrageous for a while,” owner Mike Abrams said. “Now with the Avian bird flu, everyone’s forecasts and then turkey is going to see a huge shortage going into the fall and Thanksgiving.”

Supply chain issues are another factor.

Restaurants sometimes have to pass the added costs to customers

“Different products over the past two years have skyrocketed in price. Sometimes they come back down, sometimes not, and it’s definitely a lot of added work just to tightly monitor pricing and quality products and making sure that we can keep all our numbers in mind,” Abrams said.

