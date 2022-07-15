Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Dr. Akins named chief diversity, opportunity and inclusion officer

Dr. Rosa Atkins (FILE)
By CJ Paschall
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Doctor Rosa Atkins, a former superintendent for Charlottesville City Schools, has been named Virginia’s chief diversity, opportunity and inclusion officer.

Governor Glenn Youngkin made the announcement Thursday, July 14. Atkins had been the acting chief since April. She had also been an assistant superintendent in that office under Governor Ralph Northam.

Under the Youngkin administration, the office is tasked with working on economic opportunities for disadvantaged Virginians and promoting free speech.

