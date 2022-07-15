Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana Trump’s death

Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in...
Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.
By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHELLE L. PRICE
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.

The ex-president, son Don Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions — a term for out-of-court questioning under oath — starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of Ivana Trump’s death Thursday.

“We offer our condolences to the Trump family,” attorney general’s office spokesperson Delaney Kempner said in a statement.

There are no new dates yet for the depositions.

A message was left with the former president’s lawyer. The younger Trumps’ attorney, Alan Futerfas, declined to comment.

James alleges that the ex-president’s company, the Trump Organization, inflated the values of skyscrapers, golf courses and other holdings in order to get loans, insurance and other benefits.

Trump has denied the allegations, saying that it’s common in the real estate industry to seek the best valuations. The Republican has dismissed the investigation as part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” by Democrats such as James.

Trump’s deposition was looming as he lays the groundwork for a likely 2024 White House run but also faces growing scrutiny of his conduct in the 2020 election. There are investigations in Congress into his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and in Georgia into his efforts to overturn his loss.

Meanwhile, the Manhattan district attorney has been overseeing a criminal inquiry that parallels James’ probe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Rose Hill Market in Charlottesville
Rose Hill Market closing after 33 years
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
NBC29 BROADCASTING NOTE
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health seeing COVID-19 cases going up again

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is shown during a Thursday press conference. The House on Friday is...
House making 1st attempt to protect abortion in post-Roe era
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker shot, grazed, 46 times by Akron police
FILE PHOTO - Brittney Griner is shown in this file photo. Griner’s defense lawyers presented...
Brittney Griner’s lawyer: WNBA star had doctor’s letter for cannabis
Brittney Griner’s defense lawyers say they need time to prepare their client for the next steps...
Brittney Griner's attorneys talk about delay