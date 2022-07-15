CCS sharing alternative solutions to bus driver shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools says it is down to only seven bus drivers.

One potential solution could be is “walking school buses.”

“We are making sure that we evaluate any blind spots, anything that we didn’t think of,” Superintendent Royal A. Gurley said.

Families living in the Friendship Court neighborhood had a chance to learn more about this idea and share their feedback Friday, July 15, at a “Talk and Walk” session.

“It will be organized and overseen by school personnel, multiple school personnel, who will come out to the community and essentially be the line leader. We’ll walk with the students and get them to schools safely,” said Gurley.

Filling that role could be easier than filling the role of bus driver.

“It’s an opportunity for school personnel that are looking to supplement their income to some degree. It is much easier, because we do have people who want to supplement their income, and this is an effective way to do that,” said Gurley.

The school district says it is still exploring other options to help, but ultimately, more kids will be walking. Students will receive a letter at the end of the month with their new walk zone and recommended path to school.

CCS is also hoping to add more crossing guards, create carpool groups and gather bicycles, strollers, and certain clothing necessary for walking in different temperatures.

Some at the discussion proposed finding a parent to be the designated “Friendship Court driver.” Many of the routes that originally came to Friendship Court had to be removed due to the shortage.

At the session, Gurley clarified that students with special needs will still receive buses for their accommodations and those routes will not be impacted.

“It’s one of the long term solutions to help our community to be healthier,” said Gurley.

The next Talk and Walk will be held Friday, July 22. This will be at the Hearthwood Apartments located at 2111 Michie Drive. This session will be from 12 to 1:30.

