Albemarle Co. announces dangerous dog euthanized

Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBEMALRE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Niko, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier at the center of a long court battle, has been put to sleep.

Albemarle County announced Friday, July 15, that it implemented a court order yesterday to “dispose of the dog.”

According to the county, Niko had been held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA since December 2014.

The courts declared Niko to be a dangerous dog after he injured two dogs and killed a neighbor’s cat during a two-year span.

The county says Niko also escaped from a handler while at the SPCA in 2016 and injured a third dog.

The Virginia Court of Appeals ultimately upheld the ruling for Niko to be euthanized.

Albemarle County says it received the final order to dispose of Niko on June 10.

