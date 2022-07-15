Advertise With Us
AARP: COVID-19 numbers spiking in nursing homes

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the rise in Virginia, according to AARP.

AARP says COVID-19 has killed more than 3,000 nursing home residents in the commonwealth since the start of the pandemic in 2020. There had been a consistent decline for several months, but lately we’ve been seeing it trend upwards.

“0.06 deaths per 100 residents, which is up from 0.04 from last month,” AARP Communication Director Ginger Thompson said Friday, July 15. “Cases are going higher, more than four cases per 100 nursing home residents.”

AARP says it fighting for change.

“We’ve been asking for the last several years, and some advocates have been asking for 20 years, is a minimum of 4.1 nurse and CNA hours per resident per day,” Thompson said. “That is legislation that we will be going back to the General Assembly with in January.”

According to AARP’s COVID Dashboard, 74% of people living in Virginia nursing homes are fully vaccinated with at least one booster shot.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

