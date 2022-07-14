Warm and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. A stray shower or storm may develop, but most areas should remain dry. This pattern will continue for Friday as well. As we go into the weekend, a few scattered storms will be possible, but not a wash-out. Our next opportunity for widespread rain and storms will be Monday. Temperatures will remain at seasonal levels and humidity will increase this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, stray t-shower, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, stray t-shower, Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Monday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

