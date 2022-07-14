Sunny and seasonably warm

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a pleasant start. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with seasonal temperatures. Humidity levels will still be relatively comfortable. A weakening frontal boundary may trigger an isolated t-shower, but much of the region should remain dry. The weekend will see a few storms, but not wash-out conditions. Our next chance for widespread storms will be Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, stray t-shower, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, stray t-shower, Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Monday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

