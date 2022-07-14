Seasonable Mid-July Weather. Daily Chance For Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Few showers, isolated storms will fade way after sunset. Our weather pattern will remain seasonable and typical for mid July as we move into Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, humid with each afternoon and evening a few showers and storms developing. Coverage will vary day to day. The next organized cold front will start to approach the region late Sunday and Monday of next week. This will bring a better opportunity of greater coverage of storms.

Next week set to turn hotter and daily chances for storms will remain.

Tonight: Early shower/storm ending. Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows 60s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Seasonable. Stray PM storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm, humid. Few PM storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs near 90. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Hot and humid. Stray storm. Highs low 90s.

