Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Seasonable Mid-July Weather. Daily Chance For Storms

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Few showers, isolated storms will fade way after sunset. Our weather pattern will remain seasonable and typical for mid July as we move into Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, humid with each afternoon and evening a few showers and storms developing. Coverage will vary day to day. The next organized cold front will start to approach the region late Sunday and Monday of next week. This will bring a better opportunity of greater coverage of storms.

Next week set to turn hotter and daily chances for storms will remain.

Tonight: Early shower/storm ending. Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows 60s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Seasonable. Stray PM storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm, humid. Few PM storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs near 90. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Hot and humid. Stray storm. Highs low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Rose Hill Market in Charlottesville
Rose Hill Market closing after 33 years
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
NBC29 BROADCASTING NOTE
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health seeing COVID-19 cases going up again

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Warm and seasonal
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny and seasonably warm
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM