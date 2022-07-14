No one left unaccounted for in Buchanan County flooding

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - NOON UPDATE: According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue crews have located all the people who had been listed as unaccounted for after severe flooding Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

No deaths have been reported.

A search of vehicles in the river is expected to wrap up Thursday afternoon.

The public is asked to stay away from the Dismal River Road area of Grundy while cleanup is underway.

Officials in Buchanan County have made contact with 27 of the 44 people reported missing following flash flooding Wednesday.

Search and rescue crews from around the region responded to help local officials with the effort.

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan said Thursday morning crews worked through the night to find and reunite people with their loved ones.

There are still no reports of fatalities or injuries related to the ongoing flooding.

Sheriff McClanahan said his deputies, state troopers and various rescue groups were already working Thursday morning to reach the remaining 17 people unaccounted for. They’re particularly focused on an area along Big Branch Road. Crews were not able to reach that area Wednesday as roads were reported to be impassable.

At least 100 homes are estimated to have been destroyed or damaged.

The agency said floodwaters are receding and the county is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to remove debris and mud from the road.

According to Appalachian Power as of 10 a.m. Thursday, about 1,300 customers were without power. Crews are scheduled to work throughout the weekend to restore service to the homes that are able to accept service. There are many homes that are too damaged to receive power, according to an AEP spokesperson.

The public is urged not to take unsolicited donations to the area; instead, make donations to reputable organizations of your choice. Click here to donate through United Way.

