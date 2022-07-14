JSAAHC presents exhibition images from Unite the Right rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Photojournalist Eze Amos says he took more than 9,000 photos during the day of the Unite the Right rally in 2017. Now, almost five years later, Amos hopes that some of his images in his “Witnessing Resistance” exhibition will create unity and resilience.

“The one thing that was on display that day was anger, there was so much anger from those folks that traveled to this city to display their hatred,” said Amos.

Amos says that he does not want his exhibition to focus on violence, but he notes that one man at the rally did punch him in the face.

“Some people will see the exhibition and they will be angry. Some people will see it, remember that time, and think to themselves, ‘We need work harder to ensure this doesn’t happen again,’” said Amos.

Amos says that to him, America has always represented a diverse melting pot of cultures, but the Unite the Right rally displayed something terrible.

“It’s amazing the level of ignorance that some of those people carry and brought with them that day. That ignorance is dangerous, and can be weaponized to do anything, with what happened on August 12 being just one example,” said Amos.

The exhibition is open until September 16 at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center.

