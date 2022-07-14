Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

JSAAHC presents exhibition images from Unite the Right rally

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Photojournalist Eze Amos says he took more than 9,000 photos during the day of the Unite the Right rally in 2017. Now, almost five years later, Amos hopes that some of his images in his “Witnessing Resistance” exhibition will create unity and resilience.

“The one thing that was on display that day was anger, there was so much anger from those folks that traveled to this city to display their hatred,” said Amos.

Amos says that he does not want his exhibition to focus on violence, but he notes that one man at the rally did punch him in the face.

“Some people will see the exhibition and they will be angry. Some people will see it, remember that time, and think to themselves, ‘We need work harder to ensure this doesn’t happen again,’” said Amos.

Amos says that to him, America has always represented a diverse melting pot of cultures, but the Unite the Right rally displayed something terrible.

“It’s amazing the level of ignorance that some of those people carry and brought with them that day. That ignorance is dangerous, and can be weaponized to do anything, with what happened on August 12 being just one example,” said Amos.

The exhibition is open until September 16 at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Rose Hill Market in Charlottesville
Rose Hill Market closing after 33 years
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
NBC29 BROADCASTING NOTE
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health seeing COVID-19 cases going up again

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol building.
Rep. Spanberger backing bill to protect traveling for abortion care
NASA unveils first color images from James Webb Space Telescope
James Webb Space Telescope captures the universe like never before
(FILE)
2nd Annual Soul C’ville Festival to hit IX Art Park in August
Hexagon Energy's proposed site for a solar farm in Albemarle County
Hexagon Energy proposes solar farm project for Albemarle County